Appearance in court in connection with Scamblesby burglary

​​Two Horncastle residents have appeared in court in connection with a burglary.

Casey Shaw, 33, of Foundry Street, pleaded guilty to entering a bungalow and outbuildings at Scamblesby Filling Station with intent to steal.

It happened between August 23 and 29, 2021, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday (January 25).

A basis of plea was entered by Shaw’s solicitor Mark Hudson, the content of which was not accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaw was committed for sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

It will be decided there whether or not the basis of plea will be made the subject to a Newton hearing – which is where the court hears evidence after the defendant is convicted to help decide the sentence because the prosecution version of the circumstances differs drastically from the defence’s version.

Rebecca O’Hara, of Tennyson Gardens, pleaded not guilty to a charge of receiving stolen goods, belonging to Daniel Simpson, between August 23 and September 5, 2021.

The 40-year-old defendant will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, February 22 for a case management hearing.

Callum Shaw, 32, of Horncastle Road, Wragby, is also charged with burglary of the same Scamblesby premises between August 24 and August 28, 2021.

