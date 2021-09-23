Armed police called and two men arrested after children, parents and teachers threatened

Armed police were called to Cathedral Drive in Spalding early on Wednesday morning (September 22).

Two men are now in custody following the incident.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said; “We received two reports today (inc 82 and 92) of a man making threats to school children, parents, and teachers on Cathedral Drive in Spalding.

Armed police were called to the scene

“The first incident was reported to us at 8:48am and the second at 9:11am.

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and the junction of Cathedral Drive and Park Close was closed shortly before 9:30am.

“Following further investigations, two men, aged 45 and 56, were found in the property and they were both arrested in connection with the incident. They are currently in police custody.