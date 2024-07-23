Officers are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at Horncastle Post Office.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a person wearing a balaclava, and thought to have been carrying a knife, came into the post office premises in the Market Place yesterday afternoon (Monday) and took a quantity of cash.

A police spokesman said: “We received a call reporting the incident just before 2.40pm (July 22).“The person is thought to have left the area on a push bike, in the direction of Mill Lane, along the side of Tesco. They are reported to have been wearing blue joggers and black trainers.”Investigators say the public’ help could prove crucial in tracking down the robber.If you saw the incident, or have any information to help the investigation, contact DS Kate Woods at [email protected] quoting Incident 250 of July 22.