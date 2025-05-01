Armed robbers who tied up elderly Wragby couple get lengthy jail terms

In a statement released by the force they report that Simon Noble and Luke Saddington broke into the bungalow in Horncastle Road in Wragby in the early hours of January 5, 2018, then launched a prolonged attack on the occupants of the address, both in their late 60s.

The force said: “The couple had been in bed asleep when a brick was thrown through a bedroom window, injuring one of them seriously.

“Noble and Saddington entered through the window, before one of them hit an occupant with a baseball bat, knocking them unconscious. The victims then had their hands cable tied, with one then held in the bathroom.

“The offenders forced the other occupant around the house to reveal where the keys for both the safe and gun safe were kept. Four shotguns were stolen along with sentimental jewellery and cash.

“The men took their victims’ car, before abandoning it on Torrington Lane in Wragby.”

The force said Noble and Saddington were pulled over in another vehicle several hours later where officers discovered a baseball bat, a quantity of cash and Noble wearing muddy clothing.

Detectives were able to use items found in the car, through forensic analysis, to link the pair to the Wragby crime scene.

“Meticulous analysis of evidence resulted in linking the pair to the crime scene and items taken in the burglary,” said police.

Following a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday April 25, Simon Noble, 35, of no fixed address, from the Worksop area, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months.

Luke Saddington, 36, of Norwood Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham failed to appear in court, but was sentenced to 14 years in his absence. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and police say they are making efforts to locate and apprehend him.

