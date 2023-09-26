Around 100 cannabis plants have been discovered following a house fire in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police say they received a call from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to a report of a fire at a house in Witham Street, Boston, at 5.41pm on Monday, (September 25).

Emergency services attended and foundd around 100 cannabis plants growing over the three floors of the property.

The house was made safe by firefighters and electricity engineers from Western Power.

The force said officers remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made and no one was injured.

Detective Inspector Kara Nicholson said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to call us in relation to this find. Cannabis production is far from being harmless: it is often linked to wider, organised criminality which is why tackling the wider issue of drug supply is one of our key priorities.

“Lincolnshire Police remains determined to crack down on criminal enterprises and remove drugs from circulation.”