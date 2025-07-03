Arrest made after man suffers 'serious head injuries' in assault in Boston
A man has suffered ‘serious head injuries’ in an assault in Boston, police have said.
The offence took place in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 3) outside The Moon Under Water Wetherspoon’s pub, in High Street, Lincolnshire Police has said.
“The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains,” a spokesman for the force said a short time ago. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and was taken to custody, they added.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” the spokesman continued.
“Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.