Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Arrest made after man sustains serious injuries to his eyes in fight in Skegness

A man has been arrested after a fight in Skegness in which another man sustained serious injuries to his eyes.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:33 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Skegness.Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Skegness.
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of a fight involving two men outside The White Horse on Burgh Road yesterday (Sunday) just after 12.30am

Offices attended the scene and discovered a man in his 50s who sustained serious injuries to his eyes. He has since been taken to hospital.

The man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of GBH remains in police custody.

Most Popular

Police are now appealing for help with their investigation. Anyone who saw what happened or has any other information that can assist inquiries, is asked to contact police by emailing Detective Sergeant Kate Woods at [email protected].

Emails should have incident 10 of 29 October in the subject line.

Alternatively you can call Lincolnshire Police on 101, also quoting the incident number.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.