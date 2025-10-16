Arrests made and vehicles seized in multi-agency operation in Boston

Four arrests were made as part of the operation. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A crackdown on fraudulent driving and identify documents in Boston has led to a range of actions being taken, including four arrests and 12 vehicles being seized.

The clampdown took place on Tuesday (October 14) as part of Operation Foxtail, a Lincolnshire-wide, multi-agency effort.

Operation Foxtail aims to identify and tackle the use of fraudulent driving and identity documents on the county’s roads.

It is part of a broader operation designed to disrupt criminal networks and tackle organised crime.

A roadside fingerprint test. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

“Organised criminals have to make use of road networks to carry out their activity at some point, to transport people or items from place to place,” a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police explained. “When they do so they expose themselves to road traffic law, which is one of the areas in which we have the most expansive powers.”

Tuesday’s action resulted in:

Four people being arrested in relation to identity document offences.

A summons to court for driving without a licence or insurance.

Twelve vehicles being seized for being driven without a licence and/or insurance.

A rectification scheme ticket being issued in relation to a vehicle which had a bald tyre with cord exposed.

A traffic offence report being issued for driving a vehicle without a valid MOT.

Five vehicles being prohibited by the DVSA (Driver Vehicle Standards Agency) for being over their prescribed weight or unsafe.

Chief Insp Richard Nethercott, of Boston Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Criminals often rely on fake documents to stay under the radar – but these aren’t just attempts to avoid detection, they can be indicators of deeper, organised criminal activity.

A vehicle with a bald tyre. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

“By working closely with partners like the DVSA and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, we’re able to identify and disrupt those using our roads to facilitate their criminal enterprise, transfer of illegal goods, exploitation, human trafficking and other serious offences. Multi-agency operations like this are vital in keeping our communities safe.”

The operation involved Lincolnshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams, its Specialist Operations Unit, roads policing officers, and specifically trained roads policing specials, plus the DVSA and Immigration Enforcement.

“Together, we’re sending a clear message: our commitment to making Lincolnshire’s roads and communities safer is unwavering,” the spokesman said. “If you're using the road network to commit crime, we will identify you, and we will take action.”