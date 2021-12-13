Arson attack destroys caravan and car and damages home in Old Leake

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at a home in New Leake.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 13th December 2021, 12:32 pm
Emergency services were called to Poplar Court in Old Leake, where fire spread destroying a caravan and car and severely damaging the owner’s home.

The incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Friday, December 10.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the arson, or anything suspicious in the time leading up to the attack.

Officers are also asking those living nearby to check their CCTV to see if it may help identify the person responsible.

If you can help, call police on 101, quoting incident 25 of 10th December

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting reference incident 25 of 10th December in the subject line

You can report anonymously, via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.