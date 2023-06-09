Nearly 300 Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued in West Street in the past year alone.

The corner of West Street and Rosegarth Street in Boston. Image: Google

Lincolnshire Police and Boston Borough Council have spoken about the work they are doing to address a catalogue of issues with anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the West Street area of Boston.

This has included people urinating in the street, verbal harassment, being drunk and disorderly, damaging shop doors and dropping litter.

Boston Borough Council has also said they have instructed their enforcement officers to carry out patrols in hopes of increasing community safety in the area.

West Street, with the junction to Rosegarth Street, on the right.

The news comes as police announce they arrested two people in connection with ASB in West Street and Rosegarth Street recently – one of whom has been dealt with through the courts.

A force spokesperson said: “We received several reports and concerns from businesses in this area in relation to anti-social behaviour including criminal damage to doors and planters and harassment of people in the street.

“As a result, a dispersal order was recently placed on this area for 48 hours which meant that anyone seen to be causing anti-social behaviour or likely to cause it would be asked to leave.

“Through good partnership working between the police, Boston Borough Council’s enforcement team and the council’s CCTV operators we arrested two men.

“Pawel Maksym, aged 28, of no fixed address, was arrested at the end of May and charged with two counts of verbal harassment and being drunk and disorderly.

“He was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to the offences at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 29.

Magistrates gave him an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a restraining order not to contact the victim, and not to enter Rosegarth Street, Boston. The order will remain in place until May 31 next year.

The second man, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after two door panels were broken on a shop door. He has been released on bail while investigations continue.

The spokesperson continued: “One of our priorities in the town to help ensu•re people feel safe and target the areas where we suspect anti-social behaviour is happening.

“We continue to work in partnership with the council and have so far issued 14 Fixed penalty notices for such things as littering and urination in the street, 22 advice letters for street drinking within the Public Space Protection Order area and one community protection notice for ASB.

“For Boston Borough Council during the timeframe of the joint patrols with Lincolnshire Police, of the 14 Fixed Penalty Notices issued by the Council’s enforcement team - nine were on West Street, four in Rosegarth Street and one in George Street.

“In the past year on West Street alone, 297 Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued by Boston Borough Council – 261 of which for dropping cigarette ends and 20 for spitting in the street.

Boston Borough Council’s enforcement team and CCTV operators are committed to combatting anti-social behaviour and supporting Lincolnshire Police tackle these crimes which often blight the lives of residents and businesses in the town centre.

Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “Anti-social behaviour can be a blight on our communities and can cause significant detriment to the wellbeing of those living in the town.

“We are committed to targeting issues relating to anti-social behaviour when they arise, with officers utilising all powers available - such as additional patrols and dispersal orders - to ensure that those living in the town feel safe.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council said: “There is no doubt that our campaign focussed on the issue of community safety and anti-social behaviour, with the intention of making visible improvements in the town centre for our local residents.

“We have instructed our enforcement team to participate in joint patrols with our local Lincolnshire Police officers and I am delighted to report that already, this closer working relationship is reaping rewards.

"We still have a long way to go but rest assured we are not complacent and will continue to monitor this partnership and make improvements wherever needed.

“The figures show an immediate improvement using this targeted approach and we anticipate that this positive trend will continue.”

She added: “We would like to hear from anyone who would like to voice their concerns and any issues they are facing."