Authorities seize 25 'abandoned' vehicles from Boston industrial estate

Twenty-five ‘abandoned’ vehicles have been seized from an industrial estate in Boston.

A seized vehicle being removed from the site.

The action follows a joint operation between Lincolnshire Police and Boston Borough Council at the Redstone Industrial Estate, off the A16, carried out over the past two weeks.

It is said to be a ‘recurring problem’ in the area.

In total, 25 vehicles were identified as ‘abandoned’ (un-taxed). Six were removed immediately by Lincolnshire Police and the remainder were dealt with by Boston Borough Council under the abandoned vehicle legislation, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.

Insp Colin Clarkson, from the force, said: “We continue to take all reports seriously and we will work in partnership with Boston Borough Council to address any concerns and issues.”

Jen Moore, environment supervisor for the borough council, said: “The joint operation was a huge success! We have a recurring problem in this area and working together sent a clear message to those who do not have any consideration for the law.”

Explaining the next step in the process, the spokesman for the police said a local company collects the vehicles and stores them for a short period of time or until the owner comes forward and wishes to claim the vehicle. If the owner chooses this option, the spokesman continued, they have the responsibility for paying the any storage fees before it is released. They will also need to pay a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.

If no one claims the vehicle it is destroyed.

In order to meet the abandoned vehicle criteria at least one of the following applies:

It is a hazard and has the potential to cause a danger to others

It has no keeper on the DVLA’s database

It is untaxed

A Statutory Off Road Notification applies

It significantly damaged, rundown or unroadworthy (for example has flat tyres, missing wheels or broken windows)

It is burnt out

A number plate is missing

Authorities can legally enter land (at a reasonable time) to investigate and remove abandoned vehicles, the spokesman added.