Banned driver crashed into parked car in Skegness

Boston Magistrates Court.

Mark Andrew Harley, 54, of Alderney Court Mews, Seacroft Esplanade, Skegness, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said police were called to a three vehicle collision in Park Avenue in the late evening of June 2, where they found Harley sitting in his extensively damaged Honda Civic car, having crashed into a parked car, pushing it into another car in front.

He said Harley admitted to being a disqualified driver and to having been drinking, but was taken to hospital and no excess alcohol procedure was carried out by the police.

Mr Clare said Harley had been banned from driving for six months last February.

Harley, who was not represented, told the court he had 'just gone to the shops' and acknowledged it was his fault and that he had 'made a mistake'.

He was fined a total of £320 and ordered to pay £119 in court costs and charges.