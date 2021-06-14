Banned driver from Skegness caught driving uninsured van

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Michael Walkingshaw, 28, of Lumley Avenue but who lived in Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells at the time,

admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Ben Payne said police stopped Walkingshaw driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at 9.15pm on

November 30 last year in Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells because it was recorded as not being insured.

He said they then discovered he had been given a four year driving ban in Edinburgh which was not due

to expire until June 2021, but he disputed this and said he had just had his provisional driving licence

reinstated, but Mr Payne said this could not be confirmed.

In mitigation, Beris Brickles said Walkingshaw had been disqualified for four years in 2017 but he had

engaged a lawyer to appeal for the disqualifying period to be reduced to enable him to drive again.

He said he did not hear back from the lawyer in Scotland and when he checked his driver record he

misread it and thought it said the ban had expired so he went out and bought himself a van.

He said the van was moved by someone from the site where it was kept but he found it about 800 yards

away and was driving it back when he was spotted by the police.

The magistrates said they would be 'as lenient as possible' and did not impose a further disqualification

period, but did fine him £320 for each of the offences and ordered him to pay £149 in court costs and