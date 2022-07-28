Banned driver was involved in collision

Court news.

Phillip Mason, 37, of Westgate, Ruskington, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The court was told he was involved in a collision while driving a Skoda Octavia in Fen Road, Ruskington at 7pm on May 16.

Magistrates heard that Mason left the scene but was interviewed later when he admitted being the driver and that he knew he was subject to a driving ban.

Beris Brickles, mitigating, said Mason was unfit for work because of his mental health and pointed out he had not been charged with careless or dangerous driving in the collision.

He said he was being counselled by Steps 2 Change, and no longer had a motor vehicle.