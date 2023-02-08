A Muckton driver has been banned from the roads for a third time in four years.

James Fairchild, 33, was disqualified for six months on Wednesday, February 1 after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen while being in charge of a vehicle.

Boston Magistrates’ Court heard that police received a call over concern for the occupant of an Audi A4 parked on the side of a road in Ruckland at 1.15pm on Saturday, January 14.

Fairchild, of Low Farm Road, tested positive for cocaine and cannabis on a roadside wipe, said prosecutor Marie Stace.

In custody, he failed to provide a blood sample for evidential analysis.

The court heard that he had two previous convictions for drug-driving in 2019 and had been banned for three years on the second occasion.

In mitigation, it was said that Fairchild had had personal difficulties and lapsed back into drug-taking following three years of abstinence.

As well as the ban, the defendant was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work.