A registered sex offender has been jailed after he was found to be in possession of more than 4,800 indecent images of children during a routine visit.

Martin Fry. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

According to a report by Lincolnshire Police, Martin Fry, 58, of Manor Close, Bardney, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday), where he was sentenced to five years and 10 months for six counts of making indecent images of children and breaching prevention orders.

He pleaded guilty to the offences on Wednesday April 26, and was handed a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for life. He will also will remain on the sex offender’s list for life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fry previously served a six-year prison sentence for abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl. He was also convicted for four years for possession and making indecent images of children.

In July 2020, officers conducted a routine visit to ensure Fry’s compliance with the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), as well as the notification requirements as a registered sex offender.

Several digital devices, including his desktop computer, were examined. These were later seized, and a full forensic examination revealed that Fry was in possession of 4,874 indecent images of children.

It was also revealed that he had been deleting his internet’s search history, and he had also been using a web browser that masked his online activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said that Fry was subsequently arrested for the breach of his prevention order, as well as making indecent images of children.

DC Nicola Paradowski, who led the investigation, said: "I am glad that the judge recognised the seriousness of Fry's offending and not only deemed him a dangerous offender, but also went outside the parameters of sentencing guidelines.

“The viewing, possessing, and distributing indecent images of children is not a victimless crime. Behind every video or photograph is a child who is or has been the victim of child sexual abuse.

“Police work tirelessly to actively monitor registered sex offenders and violent offenders in the county. This includes holding regular visits, examining digital devices, and seeking orders designed to protect the public from harm and to prevent further offending.

Advertisement

Advertisement