Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Victims of continuous anti-social behaviour are facing severe mental health issues and are living in hell, Victims’ Commissioner Baroness Newlove has warned.

Throughout the campaign, NationalWorld titles will aim to highlight the lack of justice and progress for reports of low-level and under-reported crimes which have a huge impact on everyday lives by telling the story of victims. Anti-social behaviour is just one of the crimes which often goes overlooked by police forces across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report has laid bare just how much our Silent Crime campaign is needed, with shocking statistics that represent those who are on the consistent end of unresolved anti-social behaviour. According to the new report, which spoke to more than 500 victims, 63% of respondents persistently experience anti-social behaviour despite making previous reports to police in England and Wales.

Anti-social behaviours most commonly experienced by those asked include:

Noise nuisance

Verbal abuse

Harassment and Intimidation

Threatening behaviour

Criminal damage/vandalism

Drug dealing/using

Street drinking

Animal nuisance

Around four out of five victims (83%) reported these issues to the police, but for a majority of cases, the abuse has gone unresolved or dismissed. Many have had their daily lives turned upside down by perpetrators who have as of yet gone unpunished, with some even frightened to live in their own home.

One victim quoted in the report said: “I hate my house…. I hate coming here so I just stay at friend's houses or whatever…Sometimes I'll be sitting in McDonald's or somewhere else, so that I can avoid coming to my property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “I've lived here 23 years. I would not have moved if it wasn't for her…I'm actually waiting to move. We're just waiting on an exchange date. That's the only way I'm able to get out of it.”

Not only is the lack of progress in quelling these crimes making life difficult for victims, but some are experiencing serious mental health issues as a result. One victim even said that their experience of continual anti-social behaviour led to suicidal thoughts.