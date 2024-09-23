Silent Crime: Report lays bare tragic impact that 'downplayed' and 'poorly understood' anti-social behaviour has on innocent victims
The newly published report, titled ‘Still living a nightmare: Understanding the experiences of victims of anti-social behaviour’, focuses on the impact that unresolved anti-social behaviour has on normal people. It comes as NationalWorld launches its new Silent Crime campaign.
Throughout the campaign, NationalWorld titles will aim to highlight the lack of justice and progress for reports of low-level and under-reported crimes which have a huge impact on everyday lives by telling the story of victims. Anti-social behaviour is just one of the crimes which often goes overlooked by police forces across the country.
The report has laid bare just how much our Silent Crime campaign is needed, with shocking statistics that represent those who are on the consistent end of unresolved anti-social behaviour. According to the new report, which spoke to more than 500 victims, 63% of respondents persistently experience anti-social behaviour despite making previous reports to police in England and Wales.
Anti-social behaviours most commonly experienced by those asked include:
- Noise nuisance
- Verbal abuse
- Harassment and Intimidation
- Threatening behaviour
- Criminal damage/vandalism
- Drug dealing/using
- Street drinking
- Animal nuisance
Around four out of five victims (83%) reported these issues to the police, but for a majority of cases, the abuse has gone unresolved or dismissed. Many have had their daily lives turned upside down by perpetrators who have as of yet gone unpunished, with some even frightened to live in their own home.
One victim quoted in the report said: “I hate my house…. I hate coming here so I just stay at friend's houses or whatever…Sometimes I'll be sitting in McDonald's or somewhere else, so that I can avoid coming to my property.”
Another added: “I've lived here 23 years. I would not have moved if it wasn't for her…I'm actually waiting to move. We're just waiting on an exchange date. That's the only way I'm able to get out of it.”
Not only is the lack of progress in quelling these crimes making life difficult for victims, but some are experiencing serious mental health issues as a result. One victim even said that their experience of continual anti-social behaviour led to suicidal thoughts.
He said: “I suffered with really bad anxiety through it. It got to the point where I felt my mental health got that low, that I felt the only way out was the inevitable, you know. I didn’t want to be here anymore. That’s how bad it got.”