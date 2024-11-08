A view of the upgraded CCTV covering Sleaford. Photo: NKDC

Improved CCTV cameras are making a difference when it comes to crime-fighting in Sleaford, Lincolnshire’s police commissioner claims.

Funding from the Safer Streets programme has allowed the force to install new cameras and upgrade old ones around the town centre.

A report coming before Lincolnshire County Council next week says a number of the cameras had reached the end of their life and were no longer fit for purpose.

Seven cameras were upgraded and four new ones were added.

Southgate, Sleaford town centre. Credit: LDRS

“There has been positive feedback from Lincolnshire Police in respect of the quality of the data imagery and ability to use it to identify individuals committing offences,” the report says.

Work has also continued in combating anti-social behaviour and serious violence in hotspots across the county.

Police report that 513 patrols were carried out during October in 12 designated areas.

This led to 16 stop-and-searches and 17 arrests.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones (Con), who is responsible for holding the force to account, will give an update to the council on November 15.

Anti-social behaviour can include anything that causes a nuisance to residents or communities, such as loud noise, street drinking, begging and rowdy public behaviour.

Abandoning or misusing a vehicle – such as street cruising or revving engines – can also fall under this classification.