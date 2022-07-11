The bike stolen from Louth.

The GT Mountain Bike was stolen outside the Co-op on Newbridge Hill at approximately 8.40 pm on Tuesday (July 5) after it was left insecure.

The bike is described as grey in colour, with red writing.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for members of the public to contact us if you saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area within the relevant timescales, or have any information regarding the stolen bike.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 410 of 5 July 2022, or email [email protected].