Binbrook man jailed for sexual assault on teenage girl

​Michael Naylor, of Spring Hill, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday December 1 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

He has now been sentenced to 27 months in prison and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Officer in case Nichola Oakley from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People unit has now commended the bravery of the victim, and urged others to come forward as the force will “always take reports of sexual assault and sexual offences seriously”.

She said: “Firstly, I would like to start by commending the girl’s bravery, not only coming forward in reporting this crime, but for the strength she has showed throughout the investigation.

“While it does not remove the suffering caused, I do hope this result can provide some comfort to the girl and her family, knowing that Naylor will no longer be able to cause harm to anyone else.

“Naylor is an individual who preyed on a vulnerable young girl, for his own sexual gratification and thought he could do what he wanted to with no repercussions.

“We remain committed to bringing those who commit such incomprehensible crimes before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone who is a victim to please come forward and speak to us. When you are ready, we will be here for you, we will listen to you, and you will be taken seriously.”

Anyone who has information about crime can contact police on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.