Blank-firing gun seized in County Lines drugs bust

Operation California is run in Skegness as part of Lincolnshire Police's fight against drugs crime.

The warrant was issued as part of Lincolnshire Police’s ongoing fight against drugs and in addition to the Operation California searches run with partners at seafront pubs and clubs during the summer.

Officers made 19 arrests, safeguarded more than 10 people, and seized Class A and B drugs during the countywide operation.

Warrants and stop searches were made as part of a nation-wide intensification week. The officers carried out, and engaged with schools, taxi firms, hotels and partners to help them understand how to stop the signs of someone being exploited.

County Lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to supply drugs from large cities to towns and rural areas.

They are run by ‘Line Holders’ and the runners, often vulnerable people, deliver the drugs. The system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and exploitation.

The intensification week ran from Monday October 3 Sunday October 9.

In addition to the seizure of the firearm in Castleton Boulevard, Skegness, highlights includd:

11 people were actively safeguarded, including three men, two women, four boys and two girls Drugs seized, including 200 wraps of Class A crack, 60 wraps of Class A heroin, eight wraps of Class A cocaine, £160 of Class B cannabis, and 28 capsules of Nitrus Oxcide £1,500 cash seized 15 men, two boys, and two women were arrested for a variety of drugs-related offences – investigations are ongoing in all cases Two warrants executed in the Sleaford have disrupted County Lines activity in the area, and cocaine and heroin were recovered A property in Lincoln was identified as being cuckooed and a victim safeguarded. Cuckooing is where drug dealers will target the homes of vulnerable people and use them as bases for drug dealing.

