BMW driver charged with causing death by dangerous driving on A16

Lincolnshire Police control room received a report of the collision involving a white BMW 420, which was travelling towards Spalding, and a silver Toyota Yaris, which was heading towards Boston.
This happened at around 9.47pm.
A police spokesman said on Saturday: “The front seat passenger of the Toyota, a 76-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene, whilst the 72-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver of the BMW, a male aged 37, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test.
“He suffered minor injuries, and remains in custody.”
Police have since charged Billy Kinsella, aged 37, of Hook Road, Goole, with five offences following a fatal collision on the A16 near Kirton.
They are:
* Causing death by dangerous driving
* Causing serious injury whilst dangerous driving
* Driving whilst disqualified
* Driving without insurance
* Failing to provide an evidential specimen.
He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday and the case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a full hearing on Monday, February 28.
Lincolnshire Police are still appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage from the night which may assist their investigation. If you can help, contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 428 of January 28, email [email protected] and put the incident number in the subject line. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.