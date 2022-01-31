BMW driver charged with causing death by dangerous driving on A16

Police (stock image)

Lincolnshire Police control room received a report of the collision involving a white BMW 420, which was travelling towards Spalding, and a silver Toyota Yaris, which was heading towards Boston.

This happened at around 9.47pm.

A police spokesman said on Saturday: “The front seat passenger of the Toyota, a 76-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene, whilst the 72-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the BMW, a male aged 37, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test.

“He suffered minor injuries, and remains in custody.”

Police have since charged Billy Kinsella, aged 37, of Hook Road, Goole, with five offences following a fatal collision on the A16 near Kirton.

They are:

* Causing death by dangerous driving

* Causing serious injury whilst dangerous driving

* Driving whilst disqualified

* Driving without insurance

* Failing to provide an evidential specimen.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday and the case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a full hearing on Monday, February 28.