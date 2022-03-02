BMW driver denies causing death in A16 collision near Boston

Lincoln Crown Court

Billy Kinsella, 37, of Hook Road, Goole, was arrested following a collision involving a BMW 420 and a Toyota Yaris on the A16 between Algarkirk and Kirton roundabouts on Friday, January 28.

Linda Harris, 76, the front seat passenger in the Yaris, died at the scene.

The driver of the Yaris, Patricia Donachie, 72, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Kinsella appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday morning where he denied a charge of causing the death of Mrs Harris by dangerous driving on January 28.

He also pleaded not guilty to a second charge of causing serious injury to Mrs Donachie while driving dangerously on the same date.

Jon Dee, prosecuting, told the court Mrs Donachie was still in intensive care and said there would be an update on her condition before Kinsella’s trial.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on July 25.