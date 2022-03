Sad news: Police believe they have found the body of missing man Andrej in Boston.

The 43 year-old was first reported missing from his home in Boston on November 2 last year.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have discovered a body, believed to be that of missing man Andrej, on North Forty Foot Bank near the Black Sluice Drainage Board yesterday morning (3 March).

“At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and Andrej’s next of kin have been made aware.