Boston-area man jailed for 14 years for sex offences against four girls under 16

Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 16:25 BST
Jailed for 14 years, Ben Cairns, 44, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Policeplaceholder image
Jailed for 14 years, Ben Cairns, 44, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police
A man from the Boston area has been jailed for 14 years after he pleaded guilty to non-recent sex offences against four girls under 16.

In a statement released by Lincolnshire Police, a spokesman said Ben Cairns, 44, of St Mary’s Way, Old Leake, was convicted of seven offences at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (July 11).

Cairns was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life. Sgt Cherry Miller said: “This sentencing marks the end of a long journey for the survivors, who have shown immense courage in coming forward and throughout the process, which has taken a very long time to get to this sentencing.

“The children have shown incredible strength and determination to report him to the police and support the investigation.

“Ben Cairns would be a free man if it was not for their bravery in giving their evidence and confronting their abuser. Justice has finally been served. I hope this outcome brings them some measure of closure.”

“If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, please report it to us as soon as possible.”

