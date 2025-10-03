Boston-area man summoned to court for offence of causing death by dangerous driving

Lincolnshire Police news.

A man from the Boston area has been summoned to court for an offence of causing death by dangerous driving, police have said.

David Smith, 74, of Horbling Lane, Stickney, is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 5.

The summons follows an investigation into a collision which took place on the B1183 at its junction with Pilleys Lane, near Boston, on Monday, April 29 of last year.

The incident sadly led to the death of a 62-year-old man.