Boston-area motorist banned after driving while unfit through drugs and being involved in serious collision on A52
Bradley Oates, 37, of Chapel Road, Old Leake, was sentenced at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 17) after pleading guilty to the offence, which took place on the A52 at Wainfleet on July 2 of last year.
Oates was disqualified from driving for four years and four months, and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £500 in compensation, £85 in costs, and an £80 victim surcharge.
Today (Tuesday, April 23), a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police described the incident as a ‘head-on collision, caused by Oates’.
“The scene was attended by police, EMAS (the East Midlands Ambulance Service), and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, with a man injured described as ‘lucky to be alive’,” they continued.
Investigations showed that Oates had used heroin, cocaine and methadone at some point prior to sampling, the spokesman added.
The officer in charge of the case, Chris Hearn, said: “This was a serious case and the result in court reflects this with a substantial driving ban. I hope this is a warning to those that use drugs and then drive.”