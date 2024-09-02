Boston-area shop evacuated after 'irritant substance' inadvertently sprayed indoors - man arrested in connection with incident
The force says it was called to the Lincolnshire Co-op Food Store, in Old Leake, at about 10.30am on Friday (August 30).
A member of staff reported that an ‘irritant substance’ had been left in the store and was inadvertently sprayed indoors, police said, adding that the store was then evacuated.
Investigations suggest that the substance was pepper spray, police have said. They added that the medical advice for anyone affected by the incident is to allow fresh air to blow over the face, but seek medical advice if symptons persist.
A 55-year-old male was arrested in relation to the incident and he has been released under investigation.
Anyone affected by the incident or with information about it, is asked to email PC Ian Ruddock on [email protected].