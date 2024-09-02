Boston-area shop evacuated after 'irritant substance' inadvertently sprayed indoors - man arrested in connection with incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shop near Boston was evacuated after an ‘irritant substance’ was inadvertently sprayed indoors, Lincolnshire Police has said.

The force says it was called to the Lincolnshire Co-op Food Store, in Old Leake, at about 10.30am on Friday (August 30).

A member of staff reported that an ‘irritant substance’ had been left in the store and was inadvertently sprayed indoors, police said, adding that the store was then evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations suggest that the substance was pepper spray, police have said. They added that the medical advice for anyone affected by the incident is to allow fresh air to blow over the face, but seek medical advice if symptons persist.

Lincolnshire Police news.

A 55-year-old male was arrested in relation to the incident and he has been released under investigation.

Anyone affected by the incident or with information about it, is asked to email PC Ian Ruddock on [email protected].