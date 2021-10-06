Boston driver was under the influence of cocaine

Court news

Charlotte Taylor, 26, of King Street, who admitted the offence, was said to have been stopped by police when driving her Nissan Qashqui in Moulton Chapel Road in Cowbit, Spalding, on March 17 and was arrested after a positive drugs wipe.

The prosecutor said she had a reading of 576 micrograms of cocaine derivative in her bloodstream, the legal limit being 50, but there were no aggravating features in relation to her driving and she had no previous convictions.

Ms Taylor, who was not represented, said she had been in a ‘very bad place’ at the time but had now accessed help and had support.