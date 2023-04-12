Six people charged after a number of raids in relation to the supply of Class A drugs on the streets of Boston were today (Wednesday) jailed for a total of over 23 years.

Pictured from top left, are David Leggatt, Tammy Newark, Gail Murphy, and bottom row, from left: Tony Benge, Joanna Calcada and Ivo Gruntins.

Police executed four search warrants in May 2021 at addresses in Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close.

Officers discovered and seized thousands of pounds cash and approximately £50,000 worth of Class A controlled drugs in those raids.

David Leggatt, 51, of Mandarin Drive, Boston, was said to be the head of the criminal group and was jailed for nine years and nine months imprisonment at Lincoln Crown Court."

He admitted two charges of conspiring to supply Class A drugs weighing just under two kilos.

Tammy Newark, 59, of Witham Bank West, Boston, pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiring to supply Class A drugs over a shorter period than Leggatt and was jailed for four years and eighth months.

The court heard her role was to organise dealers on behalf of Leggatt.

Gail Murphy, 53, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton, pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiring to supply Class A drugs on a basis she was involved to fund her own habit.

The court heard Murphy had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had been out of trouble for ten years. She was jailed for two years and three months.

Tony Benge, 37 of Middlecott Close, Kirton, pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying Class A drugs after working as a street dealer for Newark. He was jailed for two years and four months.

Joanna Calcada, 46 of Chapel Street, Boston, admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after working as a street dealer for Newark. She was jailed for two years and seven months.

Ivo Gruntins, 29, of no fixed address, admitted supplying Class A drugs by helping his partner, Joanna Calcada. He was jailed for one year and ten months.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told them: "Over the course of seven and half months between 1 September 2020 and 15 July 2021 you were all involved in the supply of Class A drugs on the streets of Boston.

"David Leggatt was the head of your criminal group."

The court heard Leggatt pleaded guilty to being involved with the supply of 108 wraps of Class A drugs per day.

Judge Hirst said this provided a total of 18,800 wraps over the period with a street value of £186,840.

"Your role was to source the drugs and convert the cocaine into crack-cocaine," Judge Hirst told Leggatt.

The court was told wraps of Class A drugs valued at £47,800 were recovered by police from a safe at an address in Tennyson Close.

Judge Hirst said the sentences meant a number of the defendants were likely to be released from custody because of the time they had already served on remand.

Following today’s sentencing, Investigating officer, Detective Constable Adam Brown said: “I’d like to give thanks to all officers who were involved in the investigation, from the Response Officers, officers from the Tactical Support Team through to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).