Court news.

Svetoslav Dimitrov, aged 27, of Fydell Street, Boston was arrested in the town on Friday October 14.

According to Lincolnshire Police, he was interviewed and charged with seven offences including burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of handling stolen goods, one count of theft, going in equipped to steal and one count of fraud.

His charges are outlined below:

On August 25 he is alleged to have entered a property as a trespasser in Botolph Street, and allegedly stole a mobile phone, two bags and wallet containing a bank card and £900 pounds cash.

On July 7 he is alleged to have dishonestly received stolen goods, namely mobile phones, a letter and a bag, of a value unknown belonging to another person.

On July 27 he is said to have dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a TV, of a value unknown belonging to another person, knowing it to be stolen.

On August 25 he allegedly committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation by using a stolen bank card, for himself, intending to cause loss to another person to expose that person to a risk of loss.

On October 8, he allegedly stole a car stereo, torch and USB stick of a value unknown, belonging to another person.

Also on October 8 he allegedly attempted to enter as a trespasser at a house in Spilsby Road Boston, with intent to steal.

On October 14, not being at his home address, he is claimed to have been carrying articles for use during, or in connection with, theft of a motor vehicle, namely a glass cutter and a screwdriver.