Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
56 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Boston man drove without licence and insurance twice in same day in same car, despite it being seized after first incident

A motorist from Boston was caught driving without a licence or insurance twice in the same day in the same car, despite having the vehicle seized after the first incident.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST
Lincolnshire Police vehicles. Library imageLincolnshire Police vehicles. Library image
Lincolnshire Police vehicles. Library image

The case against a 30-year-old from the town came before Boston Magistrates’ Court recently.

The driver would go on to be fined, receive points on his licence, and be banned from driving for six months.

The Standard contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information about the incidents, both of which took place in the same part of town.

Most Popular

A spokesman said the first incident took place at 9.30am, while the second one took place at 2.40pm. After the first incident, the car was seized, but then collected by someone else.

To collect a seized vehicle, the spokesman explained, someone needs to show a valid driving licence, a certificate of insurance, and proof of ownership (a V5C or V5C/10).

After the second incident, the vehicle was seized again, they said.

Insp Jason Baxter, from Lincolnshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, added: “We regularly use the power to seize a vehicle where drivers do not have a licence or insurance to drive. On this occasion a person who had these documents will have presented them and the vehicle would have been released.

“It shows a complete disregard for road users safety that the driver on this occasion drove in the first place let alone a second time.

“We are proactive in using the power to seize vehicles, and with the intelligence available to us from the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, we will take every opportunity to deny criminals the use of our roads.”