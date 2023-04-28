A motorist from Boston was caught driving without a licence or insurance twice in the same day in the same car, despite having the vehicle seized after the first incident.

The case against a 30-year-old from the town came before Boston Magistrates’ Court recently.

The driver would go on to be fined, receive points on his licence, and be banned from driving for six months.

The Standard contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information about the incidents, both of which took place in the same part of town.

A spokesman said the first incident took place at 9.30am, while the second one took place at 2.40pm. After the first incident, the car was seized, but then collected by someone else.

To collect a seized vehicle, the spokesman explained, someone needs to show a valid driving licence, a certificate of insurance, and proof of ownership (a V5C or V5C/10).

After the second incident, the vehicle was seized again, they said.

Insp Jason Baxter, from Lincolnshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, added: “We regularly use the power to seize a vehicle where drivers do not have a licence or insurance to drive. On this occasion a person who had these documents will have presented them and the vehicle would have been released.

“It shows a complete disregard for road users safety that the driver on this occasion drove in the first place let alone a second time.

