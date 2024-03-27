Boston man faces charges including attempted rape and threats to kill
A Boston man was due to appear in court today charged with attempted rape, robbery and threats to kill.
According to Lincolnshire Police, officers were called to a property in Boston just after 8.55pm on Monday (March 25).
Thomas Thorpe, 31, of Botolph Street, Boston, was arrested and has been charged with attempted rape, threats to kill, robbery and two counts of possession of a class B drug.
A police spokesman said Thorpe was due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday March 27).