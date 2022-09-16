Boston man faces charges of beating, coercive behaviour and damaging property

Lincoln Crown Court

Jakob Syroka, 25, formerly of Wellington Road, Boston, faces three charges of assault by beating, three charges of damaging property and one offence of controlling or coercive behaviour.

Speaking through a Polish interpreter, Syroka entered not guilty pleas to all seven charges.

The first charge of assault by beating alleges Syroka tripped a woman up, causing her to fall, and pulled her hair between 1 February and 1 April, 2022.

The second charge of assault by beating alleges Syroka slapped and strangled the same victim between 15 March and 10 April, 2022.

The third charge of assault by beating alleges Syroka also pushed the same woman on 10 April, 2022.

Syroka also denies three charges of damaging property on 10 April relating to a wardrobe door and necklace belonging to the alleged female victim, a bedroom door belonging to a landlord and children's play equipment, street furniture and flower pots belonging to Boston Borough Council.

He also faces a charge of coercive or controlling behaviour between 1 January and 11 April, 2022.

Recorder James House QC adjourned the case for trial and remanded Syroka back into custody.

The judge told Syroka: "Your trial is listed on 15 November. It is estimated to last three days."