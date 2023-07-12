Boston man jailed after setting fire to child's bedroom following months of domestic abuse

​A Boston man who started a fire in a child's bedroom during a seven month period of domestic violence has been jailed for four and half years.

Ross Elleray.

​Ross Elleray, 28, lit some toilet paper and threw it into the room after throwing a liquid which his then partner believed was white spirit.

Lincoln Crown Court heard on that Elleray's ex-partner managed to stamp the fire out, but the incident left her and the two children who were present with nightmares.

Hal Ewing, prosecuting, said the arson occured during a seven month period of domestic violence which began after Elleray moved into the woman's Boston home in September last year.

Incidents began with Elleray kicking her door, stamping on her phone, punching a hole in a wall and then punching the woman in the stomach when she was pregnant, the court heard.

On other occasions Elleray dragged the woman by her hair, left her with black eyes, threw a lighter at her and punched her while she was driving, causing her car to crash.

In a victim impact statement the woman admitted to being "blinded by his lies," and added "at some points I didn't think I would wake up alive."

Elleray, formerly of Hobhole Bank, Fishtoft, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour between 3 September 2022 and 4 January 2023, and arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The court heard Elleray began his offending just days after ending another violent relationship with a woman who he was living with in East Yorkshire.

Elleray was convicted of three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on that woman in March 2022, and admitted one offence of criminal damage.

In her statement she described Elleray trying to strangle her, punching her while she lay in bed and fearing for her life on occasions.

Sam Lowne, mitigating, told the court Elleray had a difficult upbringing, and had taken to heavy drinking and drug use.

Mr Lowne said: "He is not proud of his offending but has admitted his wrongdoing.

"Ultimately it meant his two victims did not have to attend a trial."

Mr Lowne said that with regards to the arson although Elleray admitted lighting toilet paper and throwing it into the bedroom, he never intended to harm anyone.

"The fire was short lived and extinguished soon after," Mr Lowne added.

"The pictures show one burnt patch on the floor."

Passing sentence on July 3, Judge Peter Veits told Elleray "the consequences of the arson could have been a disaster."

"Only a breeze the wrong way then the consequences could have been different," Judge Veits added.