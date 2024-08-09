Boston man jailed for 16 months for assault which left victim with scarring and bite marks on arms

Ion Craciun - jailed for 16 months for ABH and criminal damage. Photo: Lincs Police

A 37-year-old man who left his victim with scarring and bite marks on their arms has been jailed for 16 months for actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ion Craciun of Red Lion Street in Boston was arrested and charged with the offences in February.

Lincolnshire Police say he had been placed on remand until he appeared before officials at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, July 30, where he was dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craciun was sentenced to 16 months behind bars and issued with a restraining order which will run for a minimum of five years.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the incident saw Craciun’s victim sustain scarring on their arms and bite marks.