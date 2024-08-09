Boston man jailed for 16 months for assault which left victim with scarring and bite marks on arms
A 37-year-old man who left his victim with scarring and bite marks on their arms has been jailed for 16 months for actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
Ion Craciun of Red Lion Street in Boston was arrested and charged with the offences in February.
Lincolnshire Police say he had been placed on remand until he appeared before officials at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday, July 30, where he was dealt with.
Craciun was sentenced to 16 months behind bars and issued with a restraining order which will run for a minimum of five years.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the incident saw Craciun’s victim sustain scarring on their arms and bite marks.