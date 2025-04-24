Boston man jailed for sexually assaulting women

Andrew Lack. Photo: Lincs Police

A convicted sex offender who admitted sexually assaulting three women in Boston has been jailed for 21 months.

Andrew Lack, 57, used his job as a gardener to approach vulnerable women in Boston.

Lincoln Crown Court heard on Thursday (April 24) Lack approached one of his victims on a street in Boston and kissed her on the lips after previously offering to do her garden.

The woman insisted she did not consent to the kiss and said it made her feel sick.

A second woman described how Lack also kissed her on the cheek after engaging her in a sexual conversation outside her home in Boston on November 10, 2023.

Lack then pulled the woman towards him and kissed her on the lips.

A third woman reported being repeatedly "groped" on the bottom by Lack who also kissed the top of her head.

Lack gave no comment interviews to the police.

The court heard Lack had a previous conviction for touching a young woman on a train near Sleaford in 2014 and was jailed for 19 months in 2017 for sexually assaulting two elderly women.

Lack, 57, of Maud Street, Boston, pleaded guilty to five charges of sexual assault between 2019 and 2023.

Anna Soubry, mitigating for Lack, said he had insisted that he was "very sorry."

Miss Soubry said: "The best point I can make on behalf of this man is that he pleaded guilty, and at the first opportunity, sparing the victims giving evidence.

"He was arrested in November 2023 and has not committed any offences since."

Passing sentence Recorder Adrian Jack told Lack his previous convictions suggested he posed an ongoing risk to women.

"The problem is you have not dissimilar convictions in 2014 and 2017," Recorder Jack said.

A restraining order was also made which prevents Lack having any contact with the three victims.