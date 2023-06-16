Boston man jailed for two years after stabbing man in alleyway altercation

A Boston man who stabbed a man in the stomach after he was sprayed with deodorant was today (Friday) jailed for two years.

Felikas Grigas

Felikas Grigas, 34, admitted unlawfully wounding the victim after the man turned up at his home in Hartley Street carrying a spray.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim had gone to speak with Grigas about his behaviour towards his partner who had recently moved out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim sprayed Grigas with the cannister, which he had taken in the hope Grigas would believe it was pepper spray, after the two men came close to each other in the alleyway.

Grigas had also armed himself with a kitchen knife and his victim suddenly felt a warm sensation and saw blood coming from his stomach, the court heard.

The victim began to lose consciousness and was helped by a paramedic who inserted a finger into the 1.5 cms stab wound.

Grigas, who followed the hearing by a Lithuanian interpreter, handed himself into the police and during his interview claimed he was acting in self defence and picked up the knife because he was scared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His victim was treated by surgeons who described the injury as potentially life threatening.

Neil Sands, mitigating, said Grigas had been confronted by two men coming to his home, one armed with a spray.

Mr Sands told the court Grigas had come to the UK to make a fresh start in 2018.

Grigas, of Hartley Street, Boston, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and possessing a bladed article, namely a knife, in Hartley Street, Boston on January 2 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Grigas: “Plainly this sentence is so serious that only an immediate prison sentence can be justified."