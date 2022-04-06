Boston man threw boiling water and wielded plank before locking himself out flat and getting arrested

Court news

Connor Ward of Leicester Square admitted threatening behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 30.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said an officer in the police station car park witnessed an aggressive shouting match between Ward, who was shouting from a flat window, and two men in the street at 11.45am on November 15.

She said Ward was heard to shout about ‘boiling up a kettle’ and he then appeared out of the flat and on the street with a steaming kettle and a plank of wood studded with nails.

She said he shouted threats at the two men and threw the water in the kettle at one of the men before trying to get back into the flat, but had locked himself out and was arrested.

She said the two men left the scene and there had been no complaint of assault, but Ward did admit he had been trying to hit the men and pour boiling water on them.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Ward had been out earlier and on his return to his flat had been prevented from going in by the two men. So he had gone away and got back in after they had left, but then there had been a shouting match with them when they returned.

She said the two men had refused to leave the scene when the police told them to.

She said Ward, who was already on a community order with an unpaid work requirement, was ‘in a better place’ than he had been last November and asked that the community order be continued.

The magistrates added an additional 40 hours of unpaid work for the community to his existing order as well as an additional 10 rehabilitation days.