A pair of robbers – one from Boston, the other from Nottingham – who violently assaulted a milkman, stole his float, and crashed it into a wall have been sentenced.

Rico Siddell, 20, of Wide Bargate, Boston, and Luke Solomon, 19, of Lace Street, Nottingham, targeted the victim while he was on his rounds in Basford, Nottingham, on March 17, 2022.

He was reversing the Volkswagen flatbed van in Vernon Park Drive at 3.45am when Solomon approached, picked up a bottle of milk from the rear of the vehicle and hurled it through the driver’s side window.

The victim drove away but was pursued by Solomon on a bicycle and eventually the van had to stop at traffic lights.

The milkman tried to call police but the phone was grabbed from his hand by Solomon who also took the keys from the ignition.

After the victim got out of the van, he was punched in the face by Solomon and then attacked from behind by Siddell.

He was punched repeatedly to the head by both offenders and briefly lost consciousness. The victim later told detectives he feared he was going to die because of the threats made at him.

He needed stitches to his head and suffered further injuries to his leg and back.

The crashed milk float.

Police received a further call of a van colliding with a wall in Tewskbury Drive, Basford, at about 4.05am.

Officers found the vehicle embedded in a wall with smoke coming from the bonnet and a pool of milk all over the street.

Although no one was inside the vehicle, officers quickly caught up with Solomon and Siddell and arrested them nearby.

Both appeared heavily intoxicated and Solomon was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, for treatment to his injuries. While in A&E, he assaulted two police officers by kicking out repeatedly.

Siddell pleaded guilty to robbery at a hearing on November 2.

Solomon pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and assault of an emergency worker.

The pair appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday (January 15).

Both were sentenced to two years in a young offender's institution, suspended for 21 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as 20 rehabilitation activity requirements days.

Solomon was additionally made to complete a six-month alcohol abstinence requirement course.

Det Con Ben Hensell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an unprovoked, prolonged and violent attack on a victim who was simply trying to earn a living.

“It must have been a frightening experience for him and he required hospital treatment for some nasty injuries.

“Siddell and Solomon could then easily have harmed other people when they drove the van at speed and crashed it into a wall.

“Solomon went on to assault two police officers and made vile comments and threats to them in front of patients and hospital staff who were trying to help him.

“Robbery is a deeply unpleasant crime which can have an emotional impact on victims which goes far beyond physical harm.