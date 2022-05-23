Boston motorist over legal drink-drive limit hit traffic signal after driving off from police

Boston Court House.

The case against Hugo Luciano, 46, of Mandarin Drive, Boston, came before town magistrates on Wednesday.

Luciano was absent for the case, but through his solicitor pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on the day of the offence, April 18, (a charge of failing to stop when required by a constable was withdrawn).

It was said that on that date Luciano was seen driving erratically in his Mercedes car.

Police had tried to stop him when he was found stationary at traffic lights, but he drove off and collided with a traffic signal in John Adams Way, the court was told.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Luciano would go on to give a reading of 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

Magistrates heard that Luciano had previous excess alcohol offences from 2004 and 2006 and had been banned from driving in 2013 for another excess alcohol offence, making him liable to a mandatory three-year driving ban.

Michael Alexander, representing Luciano, said his client had a historic alcohol problem, but on this day he had sought solace in alcohol because of a domestic problem.

Luciano was said to be out of the country, but after he was connected via a video link, was given an interim driving ban and the case was adjourned for sentence on June 26.