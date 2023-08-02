The two rings were seized following the arrest of a 42 year-old man.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing to the owners of two rings to come forward so we can reunite them with their property.

“One is gold with what appears to be a rectangular diamond-studded top, and the other is gold with a coloured gem in an oval setting.

“The rings were seized following the arrest of a 42-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with a separate offence.

The two recovered rings.

“We believe that they may have been stolen in the Boston area, but we do not have any reports of jewellery which has been stolen which matches the description.”

They added: “We are now asking anyone who has proof that these items belong to them, to come forward and file a reports, and let us reunite you with your property.