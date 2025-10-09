Boston primary school 'shocked' and 'saddened' over 'hate graffiti' - police appeal for information
The vandalism took place on a section of fencing off Ashlawn Drive next to Saint Mary’s RC Primary Academy.
It read, in capital letters, ‘send them home’.
In a statement to the Standard, the school said it was ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ over what it labelled as ‘hate graffiti’.
“As a Catholic primary rooted in values of respect, inclusion and community – hate has no place here,” the statement continued. “We stand united against racism and discrimination in all forms.
“We have informed the police and they are investigating. We are grateful for the support shown by parents and local residents and we remain committed to ensuring our school is a safe and welcoming place for every child.”
Though parts of the message can still be read, steps have been taken to obscure it.
In addition, messages of support have been attached to a nearby lamppost – one quotes the Gospel of John, saying ‘the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it’; the other says ‘you are loved’ and is decorated with hearts.
Police say it was notified of the vandalism on Friday, October 3.
A spokesman said: “This is being treated as criminal damage and categorised as a hate crime.
“We take all reports of hate crime seriously and would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting Incident 226 of October 3.”