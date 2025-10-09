Boston primary school 'shocked' and 'saddened' over 'hate graffiti' - police appeal for information

Messages of support by the 'hate graffiti' near Boston's Saint Mary's Primary Academy.

A Boston primary school says it is ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ by the appearance of anti-immigration graffiti near its grounds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vandalism took place on a section of fencing off Ashlawn Drive next to Saint Mary’s RC Primary Academy.

It read, in capital letters, ‘send them home’.

In a statement to the Standard, the school said it was ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ over what it labelled as ‘hate graffiti’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Catholic primary rooted in values of respect, inclusion and community – hate has no place here,” the statement continued. “We stand united against racism and discrimination in all forms.

“We have informed the police and they are investigating. We are grateful for the support shown by parents and local residents and we remain committed to ensuring our school is a safe and welcoming place for every child.”

Though parts of the message can still be read, steps have been taken to obscure it.

In addition, messages of support have been attached to a nearby lamppost – one quotes the Gospel of John, saying ‘the light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it’; the other says ‘you are loved’ and is decorated with hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say it was notified of the vandalism on Friday, October 3.

A spokesman said: “This is being treated as criminal damage and categorised as a hate crime.

“We take all reports of hate crime seriously and would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting Incident 226 of October 3.”