Boston rapist who texted 'sorry' to his victim following his 'horrific' crime is jailed for 10 years

Jordan Doughty.

Jordan Doughty, 33, texted, “sorry about that”, shortly after raping the woman in 2020.

Doughty, who was living in Whittlesey at the time, was arrested after the victim reported the incident to the police.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said Doughty had taken the victim to an address in the area after they left a bar in Peterborough at about 1.30am.

They went on: “Shortly after arriving, the victim fell asleep on a sofa, but awoke to find Doughty lying next to her, forcefully groping her.

“She immediately pushed his hand away and told him to stop, however, Doughty ignored her and continued to sexually assault her.

“The victim, who was frozen with fear, was then raped by Doughty and when the ordeal stopped, he got off from the sofa and said, “come on, sort yourself out”.

“The distraught victim collected her belongings and ran to her car, which had been parked nearby.”

Following a trial last year, Doughty, of Woad Farm Road, Boston, was found guilty of two counts of rape and assault by penetration.

Today (Thursday, March 21), at Cambridge Crown Court, Doughty was sentenced to ten years in prison.

DC Sonia Kauser, who investigated, said: “I am pleased Doughty has now been sentenced for his horrific crimes against the victim.

“I would like to commend the victim for coming forward and supporting a prosecution and I hope this sentence gives her a sense of closure and justice.

“We will always investigate allegations thoroughly and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

Survivors of sexual violence can have confidence the police and other partner agencies will support them throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.