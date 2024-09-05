Boston resident calls for more to be done to tackle anti-social behaviour and other offences in neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Boston resident has called for more to be done to tackle anti-social behaviour and other offences in his neighbourhood.

Shane Gostelow, 40, has spoken out in relation to Witham Bank West, where he currently lives with his pregnant partner.

Witham Bank West is a path that runs between the Sluice Bridge and Boston Rowing Club, with homes on one side and the Witham on the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues being faced by residents there, Shane says, include: public drinking, violence, drug use, drug dealing, sexual harassment, public urination and defecation, and motorbikes and mopeds being ridden along the path (sometimes at high speeds). He also said there have been reports of knives being carried in public (though police have not confirmed this).

Witham Bank West, Boston.

He has taken his concerns to police, but found their response lacking, particularly in terms of how quickly they attend live events.

“An area like this is extremely dangerous, if left unmonitored and crime is allowed to thrive,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time before something serious happens.”

Shane has called for more to be done to tackle the issues, suggesting more CCTV cameras and increased police patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cameras or extra police on foot not only deter the criminals, but also ease the worries of the local residents by making the public feel safer,” he said.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have had reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and vehicle nuisance (motorbikes) in the area. We continue to reiterate the importance of reporting these instances of ASB, providing descriptions of the people and any vehicles involved.”

Addressing attendance at live events, the spokesman said: “As reported in the summer newsletter, it was acknowledged that we have been significantly understaffed, which could have impacted our ability to attend certain live incidents.

“However, PC Danni Pratt has joined the Neighbourhood Policing Team as the new community beat manager for Boston Town Centre. There are also two further arrivals due in September, that of Sgt Will Robson and PC Benedict Kelly who will be joining us in September.”