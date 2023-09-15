Boston sex offender jailed for more than two years after trip to Skegness

A convicted sex offender has been jailed for more than two years after breaching a court order following a trip to a water park.

Custody image of sex offender Craig Woolley

Craig Gary Woolley, 40 and Bede Crescent, in Boston appeared before Derby Crown Court on Friday, September 1 where he was sentenced to 28 months in jail.

The offences took place at a number of locations – including in Chesterfield – between February 2020 and May 2021.

He was jailed for four offences including breach of a sexual harm prevention order and failure to comply with the sex offenders register’s notification requirements.

It was found that, on October 19th 2020, Woolley had unsupervised contact with young girls that he was prohibited from doing so under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order made in 2014. He breached this order again on April 25th of 2021 when he had unsupervised contact with a girl under the age of 18 at Crystal Peaks retail park in Sheffield.

He then breached his notification requirements when, on May 2, 2021, he resided with a child at a leisure park in Skegness and failed to notify police within three days.

The fourth charge relates to an incident on February 17, 2020 when he stayed, for more than 12 hours, at an address in Chesterfield at which children were also residing – he again failed to notify police.