A Boston United supporter has received a three-year Football Banning Order for throwing a coin onto the pitch.

Court news.

It happened at the Jakemans Community Stadium on April 15 during a match against eventual National League North champions AFC Fylde.

Ashton Gostelow, 22, appeared before town magistrates on Wednesday, June 28, to admit hurling the 5p coin.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of throwing a missile into a football playing area.

Prosecutor Alison McIlroy told the court that, about ten minutes into the match, Gostelow made a hand gesture and threw the coin towards players on the pitch.

Fortunately, it didn’t hit anyone.

CCTV images were checked and Gostelow, of Kyme Road, Boston, was identified and ejected from the ground.

The effect of the Football Banning Order is that he is prohibited from attending any ground in the UK to watch a regulated match. He must also surrender his passport to police before certain matches abroad.

The order is imposed by a court to prevent possible violence and disorder.

Gostelow, who was not represented in court, said in mitigation that he had committed the offence through frustration.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £165 in costs and victim surcharge.