Boston woman who denies murder of ex-partner is refused bail

The scene of the stabbing in Boston in July this year.

Charlie Stevenson, now 21, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on July 14 and charged with the murder of Christopher Higgs, also 21.

Her trial is due to begin at Lincoln Crown Court on January 4 next year. It is expected to last seven days.

Judge John Pini QC on Monday refused an application to grant Stevenson conditional bail during a hearing Lincoln Crown Court.

Christopher Higgs, 20, from Spalding has been named as the murder victim.

Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, July 14, after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Portland Street, Boston.