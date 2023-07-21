Boston's Central Park to remain shut at night to curb crime and anti-social behaviour

Boston’s Central Park is set to continue its night-time closure for at least two more years, following a successful reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Boston's Central Park.

The decision, due to be discussed at Boston Borough Council’s Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) meeting next Thursday, is based on a council report that highlights the positive impact of the closure.

The report reveals a significant decrease in police call-outs since the initiation of the night-time closure in September 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total calls to the police have more than halved, and the number of incidents reported after 8pm have reduced by two-thirds. In the year prior to the closure, police dealt with an average of 10 calls per month.

This figure has now dropped to an average of four calls per month.

Community Safety Manager Peter Hunn, quoted in the report, stated: “It is clear from the reported police incidents over the last three years that the locking of Central Park at night has been a real success.

“The relief, peace and quiet this reduction must have had for residents living adjacent to Central Park is something that we must continue with going forward, therefore my recommendation will be to continue with this valuable service going forward.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision to lock the park gates at night was initially made in 2021 due to increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour.

The measure was extended in 2022, following a continued decrease in crime and nuisance reports.

Police Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “The reduction in calls for service to police have meant that officers have been freer to deal with other incidents. I believe there is benefit to the community in restricting access during the hours of darkness which outweighs keeping the park accessible all the time.”