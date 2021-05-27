Boy, 14, appears in court to deny murder of 12-year-old

Lincoln Crown Court.

The boy, who sat in the dock accompanied by two security staff this afternoon (Thursday), replied "not guilty" when he was asked to enter his plea on a charge of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December 2020.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker adjourned the hearing for a jury trial which is due to commence at Lincoln on Monday 14 June.

The boy was remanded into local authority accommodation to await his trial which is scheduled to last for three weeks.

An order has been imposed under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act of 1999 preventing publication of the identity of the accused boy.

Roberts, who died just 48 hours before his 13th birthday, was a student at Haven High School in Boston.